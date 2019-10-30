The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday for a resolution calling on President Donald Trump to impose sanctions and other restrictions on Turkey and Turkish officials over its offensive in northern Syria.



House members voted 403-16 in favor of the legislation, part of an effort by both Democrats and many of Trump’s fellow Republicans in Congress to push Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government to end, and not resume, its offensive against Kurdish forces who helped US troops battle ISIS militants.



The House also voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday in favor of a resolution recognizing the mass killings of Armenians a century ago as a genocide, a symbolic but historic vote likely to inflame tensions with Turkey.

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 October 2019 KSA 01:41 - GMT 22:41