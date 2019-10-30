Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad said Wednesday the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US raid over the weekend was not enough to compensate for the atrocities committed by ISIS.



“We don’t want to just see ISIS, like Baghdadi, just get killed. We want to see justice,” said Murad, a Yazidi who survived three months of captivity in Iraq in 2014 at the hands of ISIS.



Murad became a voice for the minority Yazidis, founding an organization to help women and children victimized by genocide, mass atrocities, and human trafficking.



She was awarded her Nobel in 2018 along with Denis Mukwege for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.



ISIS seized large swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014 and established a caliphate under al-Baghdadi, which has since crumbled under a US-led offensive.



Murad told reporters at the United Nations that she had spoken to several Yazidi survivors about Baghdadi’s death.



Their response, she said, was “Okay, but this is just Baghdadi. What about all ISIS (fighters)? They still have our girls, children. What about the thousands Yazidis still missing?”



“There are thousands of ISIS like Baghdadi and they are ready to do what he did, and they already did and they are not giving up. So we want to see more, we want to see them in justice,” she said.



