Lebanon needs to quickly form a government that can push necessary reforms, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday, two days after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned following mass demonstrations.

Le Drian said Lebanese citizens’ right to peaceful protest must be preserved.

Lebanon’s troops and riot police deployed on Thursday to reopen a major highway north of Beirut and a bridge in the capital that anti-government protesters had blocked.

Last Update: Thursday, 31 October 2019 KSA 14:29 - GMT 11:29