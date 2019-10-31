Lebanese Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc said on Thursday the resignation of Saad Hariri as prime minister had wasted time needed to enact reforms which are widely seen as necessary to steer Lebanon out of an economic crisis.

In a televised statement read by one of its MPs, the Hezbollah parliamentary bloc called on Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun to begin consultations with lawmakers to start the process of forming a new government.

The bloc also said that US interference is the main cause of the chaos in Lebanon and condemned US “interference” in domestic affairs in Lebanon and elsewhere.

Last Update: Thursday, 31 October 2019 KSA 16:27 - GMT 13:27