Lebanese President Michel Aoun vowed to form a new government of technocrat ministers based on skills rather than political affiliations, after the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri following weeks of nationwide protests.

“Lebanon is at a critical juncture, especially from an economic aspect, and is in dire need of a harmonious government capable of production that is not hampered by political conflicts and rivalries and is supported by its people,” Aoun said in a televised speech on the third anniversary of his presidency.

Aoun also said that the proposed economic plan is still awaiting an approval amid mass protests that have gripped the country for nearly two weeks.

He further called on demonstrators to pressure the country’s parliament to pass a draft law to return money looted from the state.

His address came after Prime Minster Saad Hariri submitted the resignation of his cabinet on Tuesday.

After protests had largely subsided on Wednesday, protesters took to the streets again overnight and on Thursday, with many demonstrators demanding more resignations.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Thursday, 31 October 2019 KSA 22:58 - GMT 19:58