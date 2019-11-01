Leader of Lebanese Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah called on Friday for dialogue between Lebanon’s political parties and the representatives of the protesters.

Nasrallah addressed Saad Hariri’s resignation as prime minister, saying his stepping down has frozen the reform package. His remarks echo statements made by Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc on Thursday that Hariri's resignation wasted time needed to enact reforms.

The Hezbollah leader urged the quick formation of a new Lebanese government and said the new government must listen to protester demands, restore confidence and be transparent.

Last Update: Friday, 1 November 2019 KSA 17:31 - GMT 14:31