US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged Iraq’s government to listen to the “legitimate demands” from a month of protests and to conduct a more credible probe into its crackdown.



“The government of Iraq should listen to the legitimate demands made by the Iraqi people who have taken to the streets to have their voices heard,” Pompeo said.



Nearly 200,000 Iraqis massed in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Friday in the biggest demonstrations since anti-government protests erupted a month ago, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent, defying security forces that have killed scores of people and harshly criticizing Iran’s involvement in the country’s affairs.

Last Update: Friday, 1 November 2019 KSA 22:23 - GMT 19:23