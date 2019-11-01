US President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States knows who the new leader of ISIS is, after the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US-led commando raid.

“ISIS has a new leader. We know exactly who he is!” Trump tweeted. US officials did not give any more details.

ISIS has a new leader. We know exactly who he is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

ISIS earlier confirmed the death of its leader al-Baghdadi in a statement and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi.

However, little is known about Hashimi, whose name was seldom mentioned as a possible successor the multiple times that Baghdadi was falsely reported killed in recent years.

Baghdadi, who led IS since 2014 and was the world’s most wanted man, died in a US Special Forces raid in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib on Sunday.

ISIS also confirmed the killing in another raid the following day of the group’s previous spokesman, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir.

The statement said the extremist group’s legislative and consultative body convened after the 48-year-old Iraqi-born extremist chief’s death and “agreed” on a replacement.

Last Update: Friday, 1 November 2019 KSA 17:41 - GMT 14:41