Egypt’s ISIS affiliate, Sinai Province, has sworn allegiance to the new leader named by the group following the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the affiliate said on Telegram on Saturday.



Sinai Province, which has waged an insurgency against the Egyptian state, posted pictures of around two dozen fighters standing among trees, with a caption saying they were pledging allegiance to Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi.

Quraishi was named on Thursday in an audio message that also confirmed Baghdadi’s death and vowed revenge against the United States. US special forces killed Baghdadi in a raid in northwest Syria.



ISIS has resorted to guerrilla attacks since losing its last significant piece of territory in Syria in March, and has posted dozens of claims of responsibility for attacks in several countries since Baghdadi’s death.



Egyptian ground and air forces launched a major offensive focused on North Sinai early last year. Military operations and militant attacks continue in the area.





Last Update: Saturday, 2 November 2019 KSA 19:01 - GMT 16:01