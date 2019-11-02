Israel has carried out air raids on various targets in the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported, after at least 10 rockets were fired Friday at southern Israel.



The Israeli army said added that a house was hit causing damage but no casualties.



Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile defense system intercepted eight of the rockets, according to the Israeli army.



“So far 10 rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians. Eight of those rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome” anti-missile system, the military said on Twitter.



The rockets were fired in waves, the army said, adding that air raid sirens had sounded in southern Israel.



It also posted on Twitter a picture showing damage to a house.



“This family home in southern Israel was just hit by a rocket fired from Gaza,” the military said.



It was the second consecutive evening that the army reported rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, which is run by the Islamist group Hamas.



Prior to Thursday, there had been no such reported rocket fire from Gaza towards Israel since September 12.



In August, a series of rocket attacks from Gaza and Israeli retaliations, as well as border clashes, raised fears of an escalation between Hamas and Israel, as elections approached in Israel.

Last Update: Saturday, 2 November 2019 KSA 03:29 - GMT 00:29