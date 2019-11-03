Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday thanked the Emir of Qatar for his support to the Turkish military operation early last month against Kurdish militias in northeast Syria.

Cavusoglu’s comments came following a meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani in Doha, on the sidelines of a conference on Somalia sponsored by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“We thank Qatar for their support to Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring,” Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter following the meeting.

The Turkish military operation against northeastern Syria dubbed “Operation Peace Spring” began days after US President Donald Trump pulled American troops out of the way, prompting denunciations from senior members of his own Republican Party who said he abandoned the Syrian Kurds, loyal allies of Washington.

Last Update: Sunday, 3 November 2019 KSA 20:54 - GMT 17:54