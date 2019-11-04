Iran is launching a new array of 30 advanced IR-6 centrifuges on Monday, the country’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi told state television, scaling back Tehran’s commitments under a nuclear agreement with major powers.

“Today, we are witnessing the launch of the array of 30 IR-6 centrifuges,” Salehi, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said. He added that the move would show Iran’s “capacity and determination.”

Iran also said on Monday that it now produces five kilograms of enriched uranium per day.



The US last year withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers and reimposed sanctions. Iran responded by gradually scaling back its commitments under the agreement and has said it could take further steps in November.

