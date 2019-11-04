Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday that the two Jordanians jailed by Israel will return to Jordan “before end of week.”

One of the two citizens, a woman held by Israel without charge since August and who was on hunger strike in protest of her arrest, was moved from her cell to a medical facility, Israel Prison Service said Friday.

“The female security prisoner under administrative detention, a Jordanian citizen who is on hunger strike, was moved...to the IPS medical center,” it said in a statement.

It said the move was for “continued observation and medical care” but did not describe her condition or say when it took place.



Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations in protest at Israel’s refusal to heed its demands to release two citizens it said were illegally detained for months without charges, the kingdom’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Ayman Safadi said in a tweet he held the Israeli government responsible for the lives of Hiba Labadi and Abdul Rahman Miri whose “health conditions have severely deteriorated,” adding this was a first “step.”

In light of Israeli government refusal to heed our legitimate demands for releasing Jordanian citizens Hiba Labadi & Abdul Rahman Miri who have been illegally detained without charges for months, we decided to recall our ambassdor in tell Aviv for consultation as a first step.1/2 — Ayman Safadi (@AymanHsafadi) October 29, 2019

Last Update: Monday, 4 November 2019 KSA 16:25 - GMT 13:25