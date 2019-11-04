The Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria on Monday accused Turkey of changing the demographics of Syria’s Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain, and called for international intervention to halt Turkish plans to change the makeup of the population.

The Syrian Democratic Forces also said on Monday that eight of its fighters were killed in clashes with Turkish forces.

The Turkish military operation against northeastern Syria dubbed “Operation Peace Spring” began days after US President Donald Trump pulled American troops out of the way, prompting denunciations from senior members of his own Republican Party who said he abandoned the Syrian Kurds, loyal allies of Washington.

