The Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria on Monday accused Turkey of changing the demographics of Syria’s Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain, and called for international intervention to halt Turkish plans to change the makeup of the population.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?