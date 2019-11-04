Eighty three armed militants were killed in North Sinai, the Egyptian army announced in a statement on Monday.

The army added that several operations resulted in the death of six “extremely dangerous” extremists, and the arrest of 61 members of criminal networks and wanted criminals.

The statement said that 77 of the terrorists were found with 56 weapons of various types, ammunition, explosive devices, and communication devices in north and central Sinai.

The military also said forces detained 61 criminal suspects and found and detonated 376 explosive devices during the period, which it dated from Sept. 28.



Last Update: Monday, 4 November 2019 KSA 14:12 - GMT 11:12