Somalia’s ISIS affiliate, one of the most important outposts of the militant group, swore allegiance in a statement on Sunday to the new leader named by the organization following the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Somalia’s Province posted pictures on Telegram of around a dozen fighters standing among trees, with a caption saying they were pledging allegiance to Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi.

Al-Quraishi was named as the organization’s leader on Thursday in an audio message that also confirmed Baghdadi’s death and vowed revenge against the United States.

US special forces killed al-Baghdadi in a raid in northwest Syria.

