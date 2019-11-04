Turkey says one of its soldiers has been killed by roadside bomb in northeastern Syria. That brings Turkey’s military death toll to 14 since launching its military operation in Syrian Kurdish-held areas on October 9.

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency, citing the defense ministry, said on Monday that the soldier was killed by an improvised explosive device that had been identified by the military.

The Turkish offensive aims to push Syrian Kurdish fighters away from its borders. Turkey considers them terrorists, but the same fighters had made the core of the US-backed force that battled ISIS.

Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire brokered by Russia, in which Kurdish fighters would withdraw 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border.

Both sides have accused each other of violations.

Last Update: Monday, 4 November 2019 KSA 19:35 - GMT 16:35