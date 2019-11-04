Pro-Turkish militants attacked a US military convoy on Sunday near the city of Tell Tamer in northeast Syria as it was moving toward the Iraqi border, Russia’s defense ministry stated, according to Sputnik.

The head of Russia’s Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria said that the US informed Russia of the incident, adding that no US servicemen were killed.

“Via de-confliction line [we received] information that a column of American troops moving on M4 road toward the Iraqi border, six kilometers west of Tell Tamer, came under fire from the territory controlled by pro-Turkish militants of the Free Syrian Army,” Sputnik reported Major General Yuri Borenkov as saying.

Despite US President Donald Trump announcing a US troop withdrawal from Syria early October, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had reported that over 500 US soldiers, as well as military and logistical equipment arrived at bases they had withdrawn.

More recently, however, Syrian media reported that US military vehicles are leaving Syrian territory and moving into Iraq. It also reported that a number of troops crossed the border with Iraq last week, with Sputnik citing a Pentagon official as confirming that the crossing took place.

Last Update: Monday, 4 November 2019 KSA 09:04 - GMT 06:04