A blast was heard in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday night, Reuters witnesses said.

The cause was as yet unknown.

There was no immediate report of a security incident or immediate comment from security officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi described the demands of the protesters as legitimate but warned that the situation across the country “could be heading toward the unknown.”

In a televised speech, Abdul Mahdi said that the protests which erupted in early October are rightful and in the right direction, adding that these protests pointed to accumulated mistakes that were made since 2003.

