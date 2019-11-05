Iran will enrich uranium to five percent at its underground Fordow nuclear facility on Wednesday, its nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said on Tuesday, adding that the country had the capability to enrich uranium to 20 percent if needed.

“Tomorrow we will enrich uranium to five percent at Fordow... Right now we have enough 20 percent enriched uranium but we can produce it if needed,” the Students News Agency ISNA quoted the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) as saying, a day before Iran takes its fourth step to further scale back its commitment to a 2015 nuclear deal.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran will resume uranium enrichment at its Fordow plant starting Wednesday, adding that Tehran will start injecting uranium gas into 1,044 centrifuges in the latest step away from the 2015 nuclear deal.

President Rouhani made the statement in an address carried live by Iranian state TV.

