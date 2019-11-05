Iran will enrich uranium to five percent at its underground Fordow nuclear facility on Wednesday, its nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said on Tuesday, adding that the country had the capability to enrich uranium to 20 percent if needed.SHOW MORE
