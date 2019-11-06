The head of the UN agency that aids Palestinian refugees has resigned, effective immediately, the United Nations said on Wednesday.



The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) had announced earlier on Wednesday that Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl had been replaced until a review of “management-related matters” at the agency was completed.



UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York that Krahenbuhl then informed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he was resigning, effective immediately.

Last Update: Wednesday, 6 November 2019 KSA 21:04 - GMT 18:04