Iran prevented an inspector from the International Atomic Energy Agency from entering the Natanz nuclear facility because of a concern she might be carrying “suspicious material,” Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said on Wednesday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Screening equipment at the Natanz site showed a warning sign when the inspector passed through so her equipment was searched, she was denied entry and the IAEA was subsequently informed, Fars reported.

Earlier on Wednesday it was reported that Iran briefly held the inspector for the UN nuclear watchdog and seized her travel documents.

Iran has started to inject uranium gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, state TV reported on Wednesday, as part of Tehran’s fourth step to scale back its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

Last Update: Wednesday, 6 November 2019 KSA 19:46 - GMT 16:46