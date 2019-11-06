Iraqi protesters have blocked the entrance to the Nassiriya oil refinery in the south, security and oil sources told Reuters on Wednesday.



The protesters blocked the tankers that transport fuel to gas stations from entering the refinery, which caused fuel shortages across Dhi Qar province, the sources said.

Iraqi security forces used tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Last Update: Wednesday, 6 November 2019 KSA 14:14 - GMT 11:14