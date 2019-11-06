Turkey has captured a wife of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, more than a week after the former ISIS leader killed himself during a raid by US Special Forces.
“The US said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this,” Erdogan said in a speech at Ankara University. “But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn’t make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother in law in Syria.”
A senior Turkish official said earlier this week that Turkey had captured Baghdadi’s sister, her husband and daughter.
