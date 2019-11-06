Russian warplanes bombarded on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning the Idlib countryside- considered a de-escalation zone- where a children’s hospital was targeted and five medical staff were injured, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The monitor added that the Russian warplanes carried out 12 raids, stating that the number of people killed since April 30 in the de-escalation zone is 4,371.

Earlier on Wednesday, the observatory had also reported that Turkish-backed forces attacked wheat silos using drones in northeast Syria’s Sharkarak village, adding that they targeted one ambulance in the process.

It was also reported that there had been fierce fighting between Turkish-backed forces and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the same area. They stated that Turkish aircraft have been hovering over Tell Tamer, targeting SDF bases since Tuesday night, which resulted in the death of two SDF fighters following intense shelling.



On Sunday, Pro-Turkish militants had also attacked a US military convoy near the city of Tell Tamer in northeast Syria as it was moving toward the Iraqi border, Russia’s defense ministry stated, according to Sputnik.

