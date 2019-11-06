US President Donald Trump said he has met with officials from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to help resolve an ongoing dispute over a giant hydroelectric dam on Ethiopia’s Blue Nile.

“Just had a meeting with top representatives from Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan to help solve their long running dispute on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, one of the largest in the world, currently being built,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

“The meeting went well and discussions will continue during the day!” he added in the tweet.

Trump had spoken with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday and voiced support for negotiations between the three countries.

Egypt said it fears the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) could restrict already scarce supplies of water from the Nile, on which it is almost entirely dependent. Ethiopia says the dam is crucial to its economic development.

In recent weeks, Egypt has called for an external mediator on the issue, saying three-way talks have been exhausted.

Ethiopia has previously rejected the idea, and is expected to start filling the reservoir behind the dam next year.



