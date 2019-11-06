The United States accused Iran on Tuesday of “nuclear extortion” and vowed no let-up in pressure after the clerical regime said it would resume uranium enrichment at the key Fordow plant.

“Iran has no credible reason to expand its uranium enrichment program, at the Fordow facility or elsewhere, other than a clear attempt at nuclear extortion that will only deepen its political and economic isolation,” a State Department spokesperson said.



Earlier on Tuesday, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that his country will enrich uranium to five percent at its underground Fordow nuclear facility on Wednesday, adding that Iran had the capability to enrich uranium to 20 percent if needed.

Last Update: Wednesday, 6 November 2019 KSA 01:48 - GMT 22:48