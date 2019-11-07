Iran cancelled on Thursday the accreditation of a UN nuclear inspector, after starting uranium enrichment.

The UN nuclear inspector had her accreditation cancelled after she reportedly triggered an alarm last week at entrance to the Natanz uranium enrichment plant, according to an online post by the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation (IAEO).

The IAEO said that the inspector had “triggered an alarm” which raised concern that she could be carrying a “suspect product” on her.

The Iranian organisation said it had reported the incident to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and notified it that its inspector's accreditation had been withdrawn. She had since left Iran for Vienna, where the IAEA is based, it said, without saying when.

“Iran’s representative to the IAEA will present a full report on the matter” in Vienna later Thursday, it added.

According to a source close to the IAEA, the 35 members of its council of governors will hold a special meeting dedicated to Iran.

On Wednesday, Iran started to inject uranium gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, according to reports from Iranian state TV. The move is part of Tehran’s fourth step in scaling back its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal.

By Thursday morning, Iran claimed that the percentage of uranium enrichment in its Fordow nuclear complex had almost reached the levels it was at before the 2015 deal.

“Iran has no credible reason to expand its uranium enrichment program, at the Fordow facility or elsewhere, other than a clear attempt at nuclear extortion that will only deepen its political and economic isolation,” a spokesperson from the US State Department said in response.

- With AFP.

Last Update: Thursday, 7 November 2019 KSA 11:40 - GMT 08:40