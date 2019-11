Iraq is working on a budget that would help manage the country's economy, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi said on Thursday.

Abdul Mahdi said that the challenges on the country have increased, adding that the majority of countries suffer from debt.

Blocking projects would waste thousands of jobs, the prime minister said, referring to mass protests that have caused unrest across Iraq in recent weeks.

The Iraqi government continues to work despite recent developments in the country, he added.

Last Update: Thursday, 7 November 2019 KSA 18:00 - GMT 15:00