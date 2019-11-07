Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri met President Michel Aoun on Thursday and said after the meeting he would continue to hold talks with the head of state and other parties.

Hariri resigned as prime minister last week.

“I came to talk to his Excellency the President and we will continue the consultations with other parties,” he said, adding that this was all he wanted to say.

Last Update: Thursday, 7 November 2019 KSA 17:45 - GMT 14:45