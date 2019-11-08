A semi-official Iranian website reported on Friday that Iran has shot down a drone over its southern port city of Mahshahr, without providing further details.
The Iran Front Page website did not say whether it was a military or a civil drone. Iranian officials were not immediately available to comment.
