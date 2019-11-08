Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed the head of a far-right political party as defense minister of his caretaker government, a spokesman for the premier’s right-wing Likud party said on Friday.
Naftali Bennett, who heads the New Right party, will take the defense portfolio from the right-wing Netanyahu, who has simultaneously served as premier and defense minister for nearly a year.
“The appointment will be brought to the government for approval at an upcoming government meeting,” the Likud spokesman said in a statement.
Israeli politics is deadlocked after two inconclusive elections this year. Former military chief Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party emerged neck and neck with Netanyahu following a September vote, and both leaders have struggled to put together a ruling coalition.
Gantz, who was asked by Israel’s president to forge a coalition after Netanyahu failed to do so, has less than two weeks left to form a government.
If he fails, the country could be headed towards an unprecedented third election although a smaller party might be given a chance before that.
Netanyahu has led a caretaker government throughout the political turmoil.
Bennett previously served in Netanyahu’s cabinet as education minister.
Netanyahu took over the defense portfolio following the resignation of then-chief Avigdor Lieberman, who in stepping down in November 2018 helped plunge the country towards snap elections in April.
Netanyahu and Bennett also agreed to form a parliamentary alliance, the Likud spokesman said, adding that Bennett agreed another person would be appointed defense chief if a unity government or narrow right-wing coalition is formed.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?