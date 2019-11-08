A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck northwestern Iran early on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.
The quake struck at 2:17 a.m. (2247 GMT) and Iran’s IRNA news agency said the tremor was relatively strong and caused many people to run out of their homes in panic.
The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), was located 83 km (52 miles) southwest of Ardabil at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the USGS said.
