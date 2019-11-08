A barrage of 17 rockets landed near a military base hosting US forces in northern Iraq on Friday but caused no injuries or major material damage, an Iraqi military statement said.



A security source said the rockets landed near the Qayyara military base. The statement and the source did not say who was believed to have launched the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

