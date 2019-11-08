A UN backed panel on Syria will meet again in Geneva later in November, the UN Special Envoy said on Friday, after it met for the first time seeking political reconciliation following 8-1/2 years of war.



“The two co-chairs have agreed to meet here again in 14 days. The next round of discussions will start on November 25,” Geir Pedersen said of the Constitutional Committee.

Last Update: Friday, 8 November 2019 KSA 16:35 - GMT 13:35