A UN backed panel on Syria will meet again in Geneva later in November, the UN Special Envoy said on Friday, after it met for the first time seeking political reconciliation following 8-1/2 years of war.
“The two co-chairs have agreed to meet here again in 14 days. The next round of discussions will start on November 25,” Geir Pedersen said of the Constitutional Committee.
