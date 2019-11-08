The United States strongly condemns air strikes by the Syrian government forces backed by Russia targeting hospitals and civilian infrastructure in northwestern Syria, Morgan Ortagus, State Department spokeswoman, said on Friday.



“These attacks over the last 48 hours have hit a school, a maternity hospital, and homes, killing 12 and injuring nearly 40,” Ortagus said. “The latest reported incidents reflect a well-documented pattern of attacks against civilians and infrastructure by Russian and Syrian forces.”

Last Update: Friday, 8 November 2019 KSA 21:45 - GMT 18:45