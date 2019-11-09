Fierce clashes erupted between Syrian regime forces and Turkish forces in the border town of Ras al-Ain in northeast Syria, the SANA state news agency reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported a violent attack carried out by pro-Turkish forces on the village of Tell Shuir where fierce clashes with the Syrian Democratic Forces have been taking places since early Saturday morning.

The observatory added that there is intense artillery support from Turkish forces, stating that Turkish forces also targeted regime positions in the area which lead to several injuries. It also stated that Turkish drones continue to target various positions in areas between Tell Tamr and Ras al-Ain.



Turkey launched its third military incursion into northeast Syria last month to drive Kurdish YPG fighters from its border and establish a “safe zone” where it aims to settle up to two million Syrian refugees.

After seizing a 120-km (75-mile) swathe of land along the border, Turkey struck deals with the United States and Russia to keep the Kurdish militia out of that area.

Speaking to reporters on his flight home from a trip to Hungary, Erdogan said Turkey would only leave Syria once other countries have left as well, adding that the Turkish offensive would continue until all militants leave the area.

- With Reuters

Last Update: Saturday, 9 November 2019 KSA 13:51 - GMT 10:51