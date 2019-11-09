Iran said Saturday it is prepared if necessary to release footage of an incident with a UN nuclear inspector last week that led to it cancelling her accreditation.

Spokesman for Iran’s atomic agency Behrouz Kamalvandi said “if needed we will even present the footage of this.”

He said during a press conference that the Iranian government “legally speaking” had done nothing wrong in blocking the female inspector from its Natanz nuclear facility on October 28.

Iran alleges the inspector tested positive for suspected traces of explosive nitrates. The UN’s nuclear watchdog has disputed the claim.

The incident marked the first known instance of Iran blocking an inspector amid tensions over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers. The US unilaterally withdrew from the deal over a year ago.

State TV carried Kamalvandi’s remarks from the Fordow nuclear site. He said Iran hasn’t imposed any restriction on inspections, but warned against using them for “sabotage and leaking information.”

Kamalvandi noted that Iran’s "bitter experiences” of nuclear sabotage had led to the strict system of checks.

