A local witness and the US mission in Afghanistan say a joint US-Afghan military convoy has fired flares at several civilian vehicles, causing the cars to catch fire and injuries.

The US forces statement says Saturday that the American troops released flares as a deterrent after making several attempts to wave the drivers off the road, but didn’t aim at the vehicles.

It said the US forces were trying to stop the vehicles from approaching the military convoy in eastern Laghman province Friday night.

Imad Dawran, a witness to the incident, says that he was waiting for the convoy to pass, but suddenly he received flare shots that caused him minor injuries and hit his car.

He says he saw at least two other vehicles on fire on the road.

