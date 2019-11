Several government institutions in Iraq’s Najaf have been closed by protesters, al-Sumaria TV network reported on Sunday, citing local sources.

Among the institutions are the education, taxes, social care, Shia endowment, and the treasury departments, according to the Network.

At least 264 protesters have died across Iraq in just over a month, Amnesty International reported, calling what’s happening in the country a “bloodbath.”

On Saturday alone, Iraqi security forces killed at least five protesters using live ammunition, tear gas, and sound bombs, police and medics said, as a way to oppress the uprising against the country’s political class.

