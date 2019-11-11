Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrived on Monday in an enclave that straddles its northern border with Israel a day after the end of a 25-year special arrangement with its neighbor that allowed Israeli farmers access to the area, official sources said.
The monarch formally declared on Sunday the end of the 25-year special regime, which many Jordanians saw as a humiliation that perpetuated what they regarded as an Israeli occupation of Jordanian territory.
