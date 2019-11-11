Lebanese Hezbollah’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday that canceling sectarian politics is not everybody’s demand. “There are other nationwide demands such as fighting corruption.”SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?