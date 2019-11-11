Lebanese Hezbollah’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday that canceling sectarian politics is not everybody’s demand. “There are other nationwide demands such as fighting corruption.”

In a televised speech, the Hezbollah leader said he will not talk about the new Lebanese government, adding that he wants to leave doors open because talks are still underway.

On Sunday three senior sources told Reuters talks to agree on an urgently needed new government were still deadlocked.



“When it comes to the government formation ... the meetings are ongoing and the discussions are underway in the country. I will not discuss this matter ... and we will leave the door open,” Nasrallah said.

Last Update: Monday, 11 November 2019 KSA 17:33 - GMT 14:33