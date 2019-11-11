A Palestinian man was shot and killed on Monday during clashes with Israeli forces in the south of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and medics said.

Palestinian medical sources identified the man as 22-year-old Omar al-Badawi, who was hit in the chest with live fire before being taken to Ahali hospital in the nearby city of Hebron, where he was pronounced dead.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the incident.

Last Update: Monday, 11 November 2019 KSA 15:17 - GMT 12:17