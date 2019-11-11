Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in the city of Ahwaz after Hassan Heydari, a young popular dissident poet, died in hospital under suspicious conditions a month after his arrest by Iranian authorities.
Videos on social media showed hundreds of protesters gathering in the streets on Sunday evening after news that Heydari had died in Shafa hospital in Ahwaz, the capital of Iran’s Khuzestan province.
Radio Farda, the Iranian outlet of the US government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, reported that Heydari was initially arrested by the regime last year but had been recently released on bail.
According to several Ahwazi activists on Twitter, protesters believe that Heydari was poisoned by the regime’s intelligence ministry during his last arrest.
Hassan Heydari, an Ahwazi Arab poet was suspiciously died in a hospital in Ahwaz, SW #Iran— IRAN HRM (@IranHrm) November 10, 2019
Sources say the regime's Intelligence Ministry agents poisoned him. Reports indicate the 29 year old was imprisoned last year for writing political poems. @omctorg @PENamerica pic.twitter.com/L7YN1OzA8y
November 10, Kut Abdullah - #Ahvaz— hadi salar (@azarnooshsa1) November 10, 2019
According to local information, Hassan Haidari, a local poet, was killed by agents of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence in Ahvaz. Citizens went out to condemn this crimepic.twitter.com/64IBRhKaqF
