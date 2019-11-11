Thousands of protesters marched in the streets of Ahwaz city in Iran during the funeral procession held for a young dissident poet who died the previous day in an Iranian hospital under suspicious conditions.
The protesters chanted “in spirit, and in blood, we will redeem you Ahwaz,” during the funeral held on Monday for Hassan Heydari who died the previous night a month after his last arrest.
According to several Ahwazi activists on Twitter, protesters believe that Heydari was poisoned by the regime’s intelligence ministry during his last arrest.
One video being shared on social media showed protesters taking down the Iranian flag from several poles in the Kut Abdollah district south of Ahwaz during the demonstrations.
SHOW MORE
Hassan Heydari, an Ahwazi Arab poet was suspiciously died in a hospital in Ahwaz, SW #Iran— IRAN HRM (@IranHrm) November 10, 2019
Sources say the regime's Intelligence Ministry agents poisoned him. Reports indicate the 29 year old was imprisoned last year for writing political poems. @omctorg @PENamerica pic.twitter.com/L7YN1OzA8y
How are we doing?