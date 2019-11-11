Security forces opened fire on protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya on Sunday, killing at least three people, police and medics said.



Protesters had gathered on a bridge in the city, and security forces used live ammunition to disperse them, the sources said. More than 100 others were wounded in clashes in the city, they added.

The incident comes after security forces fired tear gas at anti-government protesters in Baghdad on Sunday injuring at least 22 people, police and medical sources said, a day after they pushed demonstrations back towards one main square in the Iraqi capital.



One person died in hospital of wounds sustained in clashes the previous day, the sources said. Security forces on Saturday pushed protesters back from bridges they had sought to control during the week.



Last Update: Monday, 11 November 2019 KSA 23:51 - GMT 20:51