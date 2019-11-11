Three policemen were killed and several injured after unidentified gunmen attacked a security checkpoint belonging to the Ministry of Interior in the Kafr al-Hasafa village in Qalyubia, north of Cairo.

Witnesses revealed that the assailants opened fire and immediately fled.

The area was under tight security following the incident as security forces comb the scene of the attack and began tracking the perpetrators in nearby villages. An investigation is also ongoing.

Last Update: Monday, 11 November 2019 KSA 11:48 - GMT 08:48