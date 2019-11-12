Jordanian intelligence recently foiled a plot by two suspected militants to mount terror attacks against US and Israeli diplomats alongside US troops deployed at a military base in the south of the country, state-owned al-Rai newspaper reported on Tuesday.

It said the suspects had planned to drive vehicles into their targets and attack them with firearms and knives. They would stand trial in Jordan’s state security court, it added.

Militants from ISIS and other radical extremist groups have long targeted the US-allied kingdom and dozens of militants are currently serving lengthy prison terms.

King Abdullah, a Middle East ally of Western powers against extremist militancy, has been among the most vocal leaders in the region in warning of threats posed by radical groups.

Several incidents over the past few years have jolted the Arab kingdom, which has been comparatively unscathed by the uprisings, civil wars and extremist militancy that have swept the Middle East since 2011.

Jordan said last year it had foiled an ISIS plot that included plans for a series of attacks on security installations, shopping malls and moderate religious figures. It arrested the suspects.

Last Update: Tuesday, 12 November 2019 KSA 10:14 - GMT 07:14