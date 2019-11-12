US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo has in a phone call urged Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi to address protesters’ “legitimate grievances,” said State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus.
“Secretary Pompeo emphasized that peaceful public demonstrations are a fundamental element of all democracies and deplored the death toll among the protesters as a result of the Government of Iraq’s crackdown and use of lethal force, as well as the reports of kidnapped protesters.
