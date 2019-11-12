The head of the Lebanese Forces Party (LF) Samir Geagea called upon the ruling political elite “to take responsibility” toward what is happening in the country, describing the current protests across Lebanon as “a popular uprising against the living conditions.”SHOW MORE
