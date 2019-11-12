The head of the Lebanese Forces Party (LF) Samir Geagea called upon the ruling political elite “to take responsibility” toward what is happening in the country, describing the current protests across Lebanon as “a popular uprising against the living conditions.”

During a press conference on Monday, Geagea said that the unprecedented wave of protests across Lebanon since October 17, points to a “crisis of years of failure for which the political class is responsible for.”

He added that “it is not acceptable at all that the legislative consultations have not yet started” to form a cabinet.

Earlier on Monday, the Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced the postponement of a session for the Parliament scheduled for Tuesday, due to security considerations.

Geagea reiterated the Lebanese Forces position toward “adhering to a government of independent non-partisan specialists.”

On October 20, Geagea announced in a televised speech the resignation of the Lebanese Forces Party’s four ministers from Saad Hariri’s government.

Last Update: Tuesday, 12 November 2019 KSA 01:36 - GMT 22:36